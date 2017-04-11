How to Get Abs of Steel Like Candace Cameron Bure, Straight From Her Trainer

By this point, it’s no secret that Candace Cameron Bure is the fittest she’s ever been. At 41 years old, she’s got toned abs like you won’t believe — and there’s no one prouder than her than her trainer, Kira Stokes.

On Candace’s 41st birthday last week, Kira posted an Instagram photo showing off Candace’s killer abs. “You have a heart of gold and a spirit that soars (as well as abs that would put most people half your age to shame),” she wrote in the caption. “No filter, no fuss, THIS is 41.”

Kira told Cosmopolitan that Candace “trains like an athlete” to get her svelte figure and that “she loves a challenge.”

Work cardio into your routine.

When Candace is in New York, she trains with Kira for a 75-minute full-body session. Kira plans five circuits with four exercises each, repeating each circuit three times before moving onto the next. The genius part comes in the form of cardio; she has Candace jump rope for three or four minutes in between each circuit while she demos the next circuit.

While Kira says it’s super important to switch up your workout every day, she does use moves like jump squats, mountain climbers and switch jumps in every circuit (do you see the cardio trend?).

Swap crunches for planks.

Instead of crunches, one of the first moves Kira had Candace master was the basic plank, since it works not only the abs but the legs and glutes as well. She says working on stability strength is important to help build your deep ab muscles. “Without the strength, you can’t get the good stuff — a six-pack — on top,” she says.

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:54am PST

Switch up your workout.

The day your body gets used to your workout routine is the day you stop seeing progress. On days when she doesn’t want Candace to plank, Kira likes to throw in moves like the C-curve to keep Candace on her toes and her abs nice and tight. We’ve also seen Kira break out the TRX equipment for Candace, which she obviously rocks.

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:34am PST

Eat clean.

Candace is a living testament to the saying that abs are made in the kitchen. The actress has opened up about her plant-based, vegan diet, leaving the rest of us seriously impressed. And while Kira isn’t a nutritionist, she does encourage Candace to eat healthy and get some protein 15-30 minutes after one of their workouts because “the quickest way to recover from tearing muscles as you do during a workout is to get protein in your body quickly.” While adding a scoop of protein powder to water or almond milk isn’t a meal replacement, it will hold your body over until your next meal.

Do you think you could work out with Candace Cameron Bure and Kira Stokes? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

