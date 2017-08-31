Britney Spears Reveals Sexy New Concert Look to Show off Svelte Figure

New outfit for Vegas 😜😜😜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

Britney Spears is showing off what her mama gave her — and everything she’s been working hard for in the gym.

The 35-year-old pop music icon revealed a new getup for her Las Vegas residency “Piece of Me” show on Monday. Spears ditched the shimmery, gold one-piece she’s been flaunting as of late for a more revealing black cut-out ensemble, unleashing her toned abs, arms and thighs. The outfit also shows off the singer’s booty and impressive shoulders and back.

The new outfit is a direct nod to all the time the mom of two has been spending in the gym lately. A quick scroll through Spears’ Instagram profile will tell you she’s been working hard on her comeback body, showing us the prowess and athletic ability we’ve been craving from the songstress these days.

Her workouts include routines with gym equipment like treadmills, cables, TRX bands and weights, as well as yoga routines and various impressive gymnastics moves.

One of her favorite, most effective moves for her sexy bod is any variation of the dumbbell row.

In one of her many Instagram workout posts — where dumbbell work is extremely common — she tests her strong arms against gravity by doing standing dumbbell presses, lying dumbbell presses, and sitting dumbbell presses.

My trainer is amazing. She makes working out sooo fun, but always kicks my butt too 😜 Keeps me motivated and grounded… the key to success 🔑 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 16, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

All that movement and extra energy it takes to go from sitting to standing to lying down turns a typical dumbbell press, which would only work her arm muscles, into a compound move — working multiple muscle groups and joints at once and therefore burning more calories and fat.

Spears’ trainer, Tony Martinez, who worked with her to get back in shape at the beginning of her Las Vegas residency, told the Daily Mail that she does “intense” 40-minute workouts three or four times a week.

“She loves all core workouts,” Martinez told Daily Mail. “She’s a very tenacious woman. She wants to get it done and get it done right.”

With all that hard work and long hours she’s been logging at the gym, it’s no wonder Spears is showing off more of her abs in Vegas!

The “Toxic” singer’s new look proves that she didn’t miss a beat after being rattled earlier this month when a male fan rushed the stage during her performance. Spears was in the middle of performing “(You Drive Me) Crazy,” her last song, when a man jumped up on the stage. Luckily, Spears’ security team, as well as her male backup dancers, quickly dealt with the man.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @britneyspears