Britney Spears Shows Off Strong Body in Impressive Handstand Video

Britney Spears is showing off her incredible figure with a nod to her dancing and gymnastics background.

The pop star shared a fun video clip on Instagram Thursday of herself pushing up into a handstand against a wall at the gym. Once in position, she played around with various acrobatic leg movements while showing off her arm strength in the inverted position. And as always, she rocked a tight tank and booty shorts to show off her svelte feminine figure.

“Life is actually better upside down,” she captioned the photo with a slew of pink and red emojis.

The “Make Me” singer’s video sent fans into a tizzy as they commented on her sculpted body and impressive form.

“Wowza! Looking great!” one user said. Another added, “Pointed toes like a true dancer.”

Others asked Spears for tips when it comes to getting a ‘Britney body’ of their own. “You look amazing! Would love to know your eating habits and exercise routine… I’ve been struggling and could use a change up,” one fan wrote.

Spears bounced back into the best shape of her life for her Las Vegas “Piece of Me” residency, and former trainer Tony Martinez told the Daily Mail that she did “intense” 40-minute workouts three to four times a week to get there.

“She loves all core workouts,” Martinez said. “She’s a very tenacious woman. She wants to get it done and get it done right.”

Now that Spears has achieved that slim comeback body, she inspires her more than 17 million Instagram followers with frequent gyms snaps. In those motivational videos, the singer knocks out a lot of crunches, yoga flows, kicks and stretches, and she isn’t afraid to add some weights to the mix.

In one snap, Spears revealed one of the unique exercises her new trainer uses to sculpt her total body in a single move. (Busy ladies, you’ll want to remember this one!)

Spears tests her strong arms against gravity by doing standing dumbbell presses and lying dumbbell presses followed by another sitting dumbbell press variation. The sitting, standing and lying combination turn the dumbbell presses into compound moves — working multiple muscle groups and joints at once and therefore burning more calories and fat.

Since Spears has been knocking out these moves over the last few months, she has clearly become even more confident in her body. In August, she replaced one of her “Piece of Me” show costumes with a more revealing getup, and the new outfit puts those glorious abs on full display.