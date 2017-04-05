Britney Spears Shows off Her Sculpted Body in This Fitspo-Worthy Bikini Workout

Training keeps me motivated and inspired… but I’d rather be dancing 😉💃 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Britney Spears is at it again with another sweaty, sculpted and impressive workout-themed Instagram.

The 35-year-old mom of two donned a white bikini top and black sweatpants to show off her comeback body.

“Training keeps me motivated and inspired… but I’d rather be dancing,” she captioned the video.

While she may rather be dancing instead of hitting the gym, the singer is no stranger to a tough workout. Her Instagram profile is scattered with workout snaps and photo shoots showing off her sculpted body.

In the first video, she does a variation of a side lunge with a kettlebell press. Next, she takes to the TRX ropes for some full-body work.

Seeing Britney work it in the gym is some serious fitspiration for us, especially when we suspect her workouts will result in even more sultry hallway fashion shows.

