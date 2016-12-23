Blake Lively’s New Year’s Resolution Makes Us Feel Better About Ourselves

New Years resolution started early– I WILL fit into my jeans again gall darnet. Thanks @getepicured for making it tasty. This is not an ad. This is me getting it up for healthy food. A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 5, 2016 at 7:38am PST

Moms everywhere know the struggle of trying to fit back into your old jeans again, and Blake Lively is no exception.

The 29-year-old mom of two posted a photo of healthy food to Instagram, writing in the caption, “New Years resolution started early– I WILL fit into my jeans again gall darnet.”

Lively gave birth to her and husband Ryan Reynolds‘ second child in September, and it looks like she’s ready to get back into the gym. (Even if an Instagram post involving her hiding from her trainer says otherwise.)

The fact that a beauty queen and movie star like Blake Lively is in the same boat (OK, maybe the same ocean) as most of us makes us feel that much better and more motivated to reach our health and fitness goals.

