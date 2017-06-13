Bethenny Frankel Reveals Her Wildest, Most Dangerous Yoga Pic Yet

After some rather revealing Instagram posts, Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is back at it again with another crazy yoga pose.

Upside down you’re turnin’ me. #WheelPose helps ur energy & is a great stretch A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

The author/reality TV star is seen wearing a hot-pink bikini while busting out a wheel yoga pose, arching her back and supporting her weight with her arms and legs.

However, what makes the photo special is the location. Frankel is performing the pose on top of a black Jeep, using its roll cage supports.

“Upside down you’re turnin’ me. #WheelPose helps ur energy & is a great stretch,” she nonchalantly captioned the photo, which currently has 23,000 likes.

While it isn’t death-defying, Frankel could take a pretty rough tumble if she looses her balance or her muscles give out.

This is far from the first time the “Real Housewife” has posted a flexible photo like this.

Doin’ some yoga today. #CamelPose is good for lower back pain, thigh/arm strength, & posture A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jun 4, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

On June 4, she posted a photo of herself performing a camel pose in her living room on a yoga mat. While it’s much safer, it’s an incredibly bendy position that’s interesting to see.

“Doin’ some yoga today. #CamelPose is good for lower back pain, thigh/arm strength, & posture,” she captioned the shot.

She also recently uploaded yet another bikini-yoga photo. This one was a simple balance-focused position on a backyard balance beam.

She casually captioned the photo, “Balance is key. What are you guys up to this weekend?”

Balance is key. What are you guys up to this weekend? A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on May 21, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

