Ashley Graham Stuns in Topless ‘Beach Bum’ Photo

Ashley Graham has been lighting up our Instagram feeds with fiery photos and empowering messages, and we’re not one to complain. From aerial yoga to flawless bikini selfies, there is no stopping this body-confident powerhouse.

In true Ashley Graham fashion, the cover model shared an intimate photo looking fresh-faced and beautiful, wearing nothing but gold hoops and a delicate gold necklace.

Fans immediately spoke out about the photo, captioned ‘Beach Bum’, continuing to praise Graham for the forward progress she’s made against body shamers and harmful societal body standards.

Beach Bum🏝 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:27am PDT

“You’re such a beautiful person inside and out. Thank you for sharing your love and inspiration. It sure does make a bad day get better. ❤️❤️❤️ keep up all the hard work girl!!”

Other pleased fans spoke up about her makeup-free look, something celebs like Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow are proudly getting behind.

“I love the new movement…makeupfree! yes!!! gorgeous!!!”

It’s hard not to be drawn in by the phenomenon of Ashley Graham, because when it comes to body positivity, there’s no one more passionate. Whether she’s proudly showing off her cellulite or stripping down for a nude (NSFW) photo shoot, she’s been empowering herself and other women across the globe for years now and she shows no signs of backing down.

The 29-year-old model takes her health seriously, hitting the gym multiple times per week and eating a healthy diet. While healthy foods like green juice, fruit and quinoa bowls are in high-demand on her diet, she also knows it’s important to enjoy her favorite treats in moderation.

You know those pesky 3 p.m. hunger pangs? So does Ashley Graham. To accommodate her needs without sabotaging her diet, she says she reaches for a special treat to boost her through to dinner. “I like to have an 80 percent dark chocolate bar — about 4 squares — that gives me the boost I need when I’m having an energy crash,” she told Good Morning America.

Whether it’s healthy eating tips, workouts to sculpt your lower body or more flawless selfies, Graham is sure to continue spreading the positive vibes about women’s bodies and breaking down barriers for plus-size models along the way.