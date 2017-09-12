Ashley Graham Stuns in Cellulite-Baring Swimsuit Pic

One day after sporting her own sexy lingerie collection on the runway for the Addition Elle show during New York Fashion Week, Ashley Graham is flaunting another sexy look.

Love this little black swimsuit by @swimsuitsforall. Link in bio👙 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

The 29-year-old curvy model struck a sexy pose half-submerged in water, donning a black Swimsuits For All one-piece. She shared the photo on Instagram, writing “Love this little black swimsuit,” in the caption.

Graham’s fans swooned over the photo, praising the model for not omitting the cellulite on her thighs.

“Loving the fact that the cellulite wasn’t edited out,” one person wrote. “Ashley is always so beautiful.”

“Yassss gurlll,” another wrote, “look at that cellulite‼️”

One person wrote, “I dont know from where to start praising you, you’re adorable from everywhere outside and inside both.”

“You inspired me this summer to wear a one piece bathing suit without wearing shorts on top,” someone else wrote.

Graham has spoken out in the past about portraying her body just as it is, without editing or Photoshop. She’s even called out brands who have edited her photos in the past.

Earlier this summer, she called out the media for calling her curvy swimsuit photos “brave.” In June, she bared her backside in an unretouched swimsuit photo.

“Today they’re calling me brave because I posted a photo of my cellulite,” she said at a press conference.

“The majority of women have cellulite so I’m not going to hide behind Photoshop or retouching — so if the paparazzi gets my cellulite on my big ass, so be it and I’ll post it.”

Graham knows that part of being body-positive means taking care of her body with a healthy diet and exercise routine — and her trainer agrees.

Dawin Pena, co-founder of the popular NYC gym Dog Pound, says Graham puts in major work for her body and health. “Ashley is a busy woman,” Pena told Women’s Health. “But that doesn’t mean she can’t get in a great workout in a short amount of time. Generally we do weights with a high rep count and some calisthenics in between to get her heart rate up.”

As for her diet, green juice, fruit and quinoa bowls are frequent dishes for the model, but she also knows it’s important to indulge in a favorite treat every now and then.

“I like to have an 80 percent dark chocolate bar — about 4 squares — that gives me the boost I need when I’m having an energy crash,” she told Good Morning America.

Through her body-positive and empowering poses, healthy eating habits and killer workouts, it’s clear Graham loves her body and treats it well.