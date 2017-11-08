Ariel Winter Demonstrates Flawless Form in New Workout Video With Trainer

Back to the gym with @mackfit 💀 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Nov 7, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

Ariel Winter is back at the gym — and totally killing it. In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, the 19-year-old actress can be seen performing deadlifts at the gym.

In the caption, the trainer tagged her coach, Los Angeles-based certified personal trainer, Mack, and wrote “Back to the gym,” with a skull emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She donned a grey tank and black Spandex shorts, showing off her toned arms and killer curves.

Her Instagram followers were clearly impressed with her workout routine, leaving comments like “Holy fitness,” and “Great form.”

More: Ariel Winter Shows Some Skin for Spooky Shot

The Modern Family actress occasionally posts videos from the gym; last month she shared a booty workout doing donkey kicks, and in August she shared a video doing plank jacks.

Winter certainly isn’t afraid to show off her progress in the gym, either. For Halloween, she donned a daring white cut-out body suit for her Fifth Element-inspired costume, baring her toned abs.

The star is also no stranger to receiving backlash on social media. She consistently receives criticism for her body-baring outfits, and she’s not afraid to clap back at the haters.

“I’m not a stylist! I don’t know what to wear everyday so I look ‘appropriate’ or ‘fashionable.’ Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable????” Winter wrote in an Instgram post in September.

“I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that. I don’t want people to constantly see me in the news for going to dinner, or grocery shopping, or anything. I want to be in the news when I ASK for it by going to a publicized event, or EVEN BETTER when I have work out/coming out! So trust me, I don’t want to see me in shorts putting water in my car every single d–n day as much as you don’t,” she added.