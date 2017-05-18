How ‘Baywatch’ Star Alexandra Daddario Got Rockin’ Abs for the First Time Ever

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on May 17, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

Alexandra Daddario has used yoga to stay in shape her entire life. So when she signed on for the Baywatch remake, she wanted to change her lean yoga bod into a ripped Baywatch bod — which meant her workout routine needed to reflect that.

Enter: trainer Patrick Murphy, who also trains Zac Efron, whose body is ~insane~ and whose character just happens to be Daddario’s character’s love interest.

(Side note: With all that muscle, the cast of Baywatch may be one of the most beautiful in Hollywood.”The ongoing joke is that everyone in the movie is supposed to be supernaturally attractive,” Daddario told Women’s Health. “Really, I’ve never done anything where I’ve thought about my body as much. You are literally in a bikini the entire day. I even wore a swimsuit when I auditioned with Zac.”)

Murphy and Daddario hit the gym hard prepping for the film, with four or five hour-long high intensity training sessions every week. For the first time, Daddario’s goal was to gain weight — muscle mass — so she was experiencing some pretty hardcore workouts. In fact, she told Women’s Health that during the first few weeks of training she had to take a few breaks due to overwhelming nausea. Hey, nobody said training for a Baywatch bod was easy.

In order to create “visual lines of definition” as Murphy calls them (i.e., abs or any other muscle definition), he enlisted equipment like free weights, sliders, TRX straps, resistance bands and BOSU balls.

And even though the new workout routine was super intense, Daddario says that a year after wrapping Baywatch, she still continues to train with Murphy — admittedly, only two days a week as compared to four or five.

When asked about her least favorite exercise, she exclaims, “Abs! I hate them!” But let it be known that Murphy’s tactics work: “For the first time in my life, I have real abs!” she told Women’s Health.

And that’s something worth working for. Get it, girl.

