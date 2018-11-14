Chance The Rapper Throws His Weight Behind A Presidential Candidate

Chance is with her.



The rapper and Chicago native announced his support for Hillary Clinton during an interview, candidly admitting that while he can’t speak to her policies, he feels a certain connection with her that doesn’t exist with Donald Trump.

“Not to sound selfish, but she’s from Chicago, so I would hope that she’d be engaged in our city’s current troubles and needs,” Chance said. “She has a certain sincerity that’s hidden by the media. I’m not sure if it’s because she’s a woman or because Donald Trump just has a stronghold on the media at this time, but she’s unfairly treated. I can’t really speak on her policies but I feel a certain connection to Hillary Clinton that’s just not there with Donald Trump.”

Chance also took a moment to touch on racism, noting that it doesn’t end just because you become rich and famous.

“Colorism and racism don’t stop when you’re a musician or when you have wealth or when you’re in any given position. Kendrick [Lamar] going home Grammy-less [in 2014, when he was nominated in seven categories] was an awesome moment for people to recognize that it plagues us regardless of talent or skill,” Chance said.

Clinton took to Twitter to thank Chance for his endorsement with a quick tweet.

“Thanks, @chancetherapper,” she tweeted along with a link to his interview.

