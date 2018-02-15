Carrie Fisher Surprised By Fan Reaction To Harrison Ford Affair

After revealing that she had an affair with Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher is absolutely stunned by the way the everyone has reacted to the news.

The 60-year-old actress sat down with Savannah Guthrie for an interview on the TODAY show, and explained that she didn’t think anyone would be surprised at all when she shared details about the affair with her Star Wars co-star in her new book The Princess Diarist.

“I am surprised at the reaction,” Fisher said. “I don’t think it’s that surprising.”

“A lot of the fans did think about it for awhile,” Fisher said. “They made up Carrison as a word.”

In order to pen her new book, Fisher turned to a 41-year-old diary she kept from when she was just a teenager on location in London filming the first Star Wars movie, according to E! News.

“I had forgotten that I’d written them,” Fisher said in regards to her personal diary entries. “I write when I’m upset. So, I was upset—it is about two months or three months of upset.”

At the time of the affair, Fisher was only 19. Harrison Ford was a 33-year-old star who was married to Mary Marquardt and had two children. Despite this, Fisher didn’t consider her 3-month-long affair with Ford to be careless.

“I was not sort of a cavalier person,” she said. “It was sad because I was so insecure…it’s very raw. Obviously, I didn’t expect anyone, including myself, I suppose later on, to read [the diary].”

Carrie even surprised herself that she became involved in an affair with another co-star.

“I wasn’t raised that way,” she said. “But, when you’re on location, this is something I discovered—everything is permitted. I didn’t know that. I haven’t been on a location since.”

Both Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford would go on to date, marry, and divorce other people. Fisher has previously explained that the affair was not the cause of Ford’s divorce with Mary Marquardt, but she does “feel bad” about sharing their secret about the affair in her book.

“I feel really bad about doing that to him,” Fisher said. “I told him I found the journals and that I was going to publish them. He sort of went, “Lawyer!”

Were you shocked when Carrie Fisher revealed that she had an affair with Harrison Ford during the filming of Star Wars?

