Watch Lauren Alaina’s ‘Three’ Lyric Video

Lauren Alaina has released the lyric video for her latest single, “Three.” The song, written by Alaina along with busbee and Emily Weisband, is from her 2017 Road Less Traveled album.

The song, which says, “Mama said, ‘You’ll be a star’ / And Daddy said, ‘You’re gonna go far, all you gotta do is sing your heart out’ / A lot of miles, a lot of tears / You’ve given me some of my best years /There’s so much I had to miss out on / Six years of missing home for three minutes on the radio,” is one of the most personal songs the American Idol alum has written, which is why she wanted to make the lyric video personal as well.

“I am so proud of the lyric video for ‘Three,’” Alaina says. “It’s my favorite song I have ever written, so it was very important to me to get the lyric video just right. I wanted the video to be very personal and tell the story behind the song even more. My family, fans, and boyfriend are all a part of the video, and they are all a part of the reason I wrote the song.”

“Three” is an autobiographical look at Alaina’s life, but it’s message is also those who have supported her, even if it is personally impacts them – including her parents and her boyfriend of six years, Alex Hopkins.

“We all sacrifice something or lots of somethings for our dreams,” the reigning ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year explains. “I’m almost always away from my friends and family, but they support me and want me to be on that stage. When I’m traveling on the road and gone for long periods of time, the fans are always there singing my lyrics back to me and making my dreams come true.

“I wanted to make sure all of the people who have made this dream possible were showcased in the video,” she adds. “All I’ve ever wanted from the age of three was to write songs and sing them to people, and the people in this video helped make that happen for me. ‘Six years of missing home, but I’d spend fifty more gone for three minutes on the radio.’”

Alaina is spending her summer serving as the opening act on Jason Aldean‘s High Noon Neon Tour. Find dates at LaurenAlainaOfficial.com.

Download “Three” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Emma Mcintyre