Country Superstar Just Won Halloween by Dressing up as Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks’ biggest fan slipped into a Halloween costume honoring the country legend — and she just so happens to be his wife.

In a clip from Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, Trisha Yearwood revealed her festive costume, donning Brooks’ signature black-and-white shirt from 1992’s The Chase album cover. She completed the hilarious look with a full beard, black cowboy hat, gold belt and microphone headset.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just went [grunting],” she said, revealing how her beard “appeared” for the look. “It’s so hard to laugh!” she added.

Yearwood’s friend Glenda also dressed up for the Halloween-themed episode, rocking a blonde curly wig and brown blazer like Yearwood wore in her music video for “She’s in Love With the Boy” in 1991.

Up Next: Garth Brooks Gifts Trisha Yearwood a Musical Surpise on Her Birthday

The country singer’s impression of her husband seems to have caught his attention as he previewed the episode on his own Facebook Live series, “Inside Studio G” this week.

“This is the best one yet!” Brooks said. “I’ll watch it a thousand times in a row and be on the floor rolling. It’s fantastic.”

As Brooks’ partner in life for more than 11 years, Yearwood is the best person to impersonate the “Friends In Low Places” singer.

Besides their clearly perfect senses of humor, the couple says the secret to their successful relationship is their strong foundation of friendship.

“We have been friends for such a long time,” Yearwood recently told The Huffington Post during a Build Series interview. “Our relationship is based on a very deep friendship that we’ve had, so we were in the position of knowing each other as friends before we ever went on a date.”

She adds that Brooks is her partner in all aspects of life, no matter what she needs.

“He’s whatever I need him to be. He can be my best friend, he can be my lover, he can be my shopper ― if I need a dress for an event and I don’t have time to go shopping, this guy can buy a dress and it’s gorgeous and it fits ― he’s fantastic,” she said. “He’s all those things that you need him to be and I think at the center of it is a true respect and love for each other, and a friendship.”

This country pair are relationship goals, with bonus points if Brooks helped her into that Halloween costume!