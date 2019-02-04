‘The Voice’ Alum Cassadee Pope Asked Maren Morris to Join Girl: The World Tour

Cassadee Pope is joining Maren Morris on her upcoming Girl: The World Tour, sharing the opening act duties with RaeLynn. The Voice alum, who just released her Stages album, reveals that she reached out to Morris and asked if she could join her on the road.

“She’s taking me out for a few dates here in the states, and I’m just over the moon,” Pope told PopCulture.com. “It’s kind of funny how it all came about because last year I was looking at my 2019, and although I knew I was going to have an album out and everything I was like, ‘Oh I don’t have any tours lined up. Damn it.’ And so, I started thinking, it would be so fun just to go out with a friend.

“I texted Maren and I just said, ‘Are you headlining a tour next year? Do you need an opener for any dates?’” she continued. “‘I’m down to just go acoustic and like drive in my car, I don’t care. I just want to play in some shows.’ And she’s like, ‘That’s so funny, I just finished drafting a proposal for you with my team to open for me.”

Pope and Morris have been good friends for several years, with Morris lending Pope support at times she really needed it.

“She really helped me through some of the most difficult times over the last two years and also the really good times she’s been there for over the last year,” said Pope. “We’ve really gotten close, and I really respect her as an artist as well. It’s really great to go out with your friend but also go out with somebody who is spreading this message for humanity. Not just women but humanity. She’s blazing this trail for all of us, and I would love to be a part of that movement.”

Pope will continue that movement on her own when she headlines the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, where she will be joined by rising stars Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis.

“Hannah Ellis actually co-wrote my current single, ‘If My Heart Had a Heart,’ and she’s incredible,” Pope boasted. “Great songwriter, but she’s now starting her career as an artist, and I’m really excited for her. And then Clare Dunn, who is just phenomenal and has been really grinding it out over the last few years. I’ve always looked at her as such a hard working woman in music, so I’m really excited to go out on the road with her and see her in action.

“And all of us have a very different sound so fans are going to get all sides of the spectrum,” she added. “They’re going to get rock and roll and pop and all country, all in one from all of us. “It will be great.”

Pope has joined other artists, including Morris, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini and more, in advocating for women in country music, which makes the fact that she is on not one but two all female tours that much more meaningful.

“It’s really fun to be able to say that I get to start my year off this way,” Pope said. “I get to go on all female lineups, and we’re trying to show people that people want to hear us. We’re not shoving our music down people’s throats, if they don’t want it. They want us, and the tickets are selling really well, and I think it speaks for itself in that sense. We’re really trying hard to keep that message going that there’s this stigma with women and country music not doing well, and we just need to break that.”

Find a list of all of Pope’s upcoming shows, and purchase Stages, at CassadeePope.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring