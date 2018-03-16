Exclusive: Scotty McCreery Shares His Goal for New Album, ‘Seasons Change’

Scotty McCreery‘s third album, Seasons Change, was released on March 16, and the 24-year-old is calling it his most personal effort yet.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, McCreery shared that that change was intentional.

“I think the fans want to know what you’re up to,” he said. “When you make a song so personal, it kind of stands out a little bit that way.”

He added, “That’s been my goal on this record, to get more personal and tell more of my own life stories.”

Seasons Change is McCreery’s third album, and his first on his new record label, Triple Tigers. The album’s first single, “Five More Minutes,” became McCreery’s first No. 1 song.

“I wrote it for my grandaddy Bill,” McCreery shared of the track. “I wanted to honor him in a song, and it became a lot more about my life in general.”

The album touches on McCreery’s college years at North Carolina State University, his family and his relationship with fiancée Gabi Dugal. In fact, McCreery’s next single, “This Is It,” was written about his engagement.

“Luckily everything went to plan and she did say yes,” McCreery shared of the moment, joking, “if things would have gone awry I probably would have had to write another song.”

“She’s incredible,” the singer added of his fiancée. “She’s definitely the inspiration behind every love song.”

McCreery added to Taste of Country that he’s done a lot of growing up since winning American Idol and releasing this latest album.

“You live a lot of life 17 to 24,” he said. “In the grand scheme of things, it’s seven years, so it doesn’t sound like that big. But those are big years in anybody’s life. Moving out on your own, you’re paying your own bills, getting married. For me I’ve been robbed at gunpoint, I’ve been sued, I’ve been dropped by labels … there’s been a lot of life that’s been lived in these last seven years.”

Seasons Change is out now.

Photo Credit: Triple Tigers