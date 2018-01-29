Reba McEntire Documents Her Grammys Weekend on Instagram

Reba McEntire picked up the GRAMMY Award for Best Roots Gospel Album for her 2017 effort, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, at the annual awards show on Sunday night, marking her first win in the category.

While in New York City, McEntire made sure to get out on the town, having herself a weekend to remember with friends leading up to her big win.

Thankfully for fans, she documented it all on Instagram, sharing several snaps chronicling her time in the Big Apple to attend the show and see what the city had to offer. Keep scrolling to see how the star spent her weekend.

Arriving in style

McEntire kicked things off with a snap of herself ready to board a plane to take her to New York City.

“It’s a beautiful day for flying!!!” she wrote. “New York City here we come!!!”

On Broadway

While in New York City, McEntire made sure to take in some Broadway performances, starting with the musical Come From Away.

The star shared a backstage photo from the show, writing, “I kissed the fish…well, I really only just held it! @wecomefromaway was incredible!!!”

Pie time

The singer and her boyfriend, Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo, also stopped by the musical Waitress, starring singers Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz. Bareilles wrote the music for the show and is currently starring in the Broadway production along with Mraz.

“Loved @sarabareilles and @jason_mraz in @waitressmusical last night!!! #toomuchfun #sugar #butter #flour,” McEntire captioned a snap of herself, Lasuzzo, Bareilles and Mraz.

Pre-show brunch

The star kicked off show day with brunch at The Smith with friends, including Lasuzzo.

“Pre #GRAMMYs brunch in #NYC!” she wrote next to a group photo.

Hair and makeup

Soon, it was time to get red carpet ready, with the singer sharing a snap of herself sitting down as a stylist worked on her hair.

“Getting #GRAMMYs ready!” she wrote.

Ready for the show

McEntire then shared her finished look with fans in a video.

“This is the final product,” she told her followers before encouraging them to watch the show and its pre-telecast.

On the carpet

After arriving at the show, McEntire hit the red carpet in her black gown with silver beaded detailing. She accessorized with matching jewelry and a white rose, which many attendees wore to express their support for the #MeToo movement.

“Just hit the #GRAMMYs red carpet!” the singer wrote to fans.

Interview break

While on the carpet, McEntire stopped to chat with Entertainment Tonight‘s Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier.

“Got to stop and visit with @nancyodell and @kevinfrazier!” McEntire captioned a snap of the trio.

Showing off her hardware

The star finished her photos of with a snap of herself holding her GRAMMY Award, which she received before the telecast began.

“Thanks to everyone for all the love and support of #SingItNow!” she wrote.

