RaeLynn Reveals the Gift She Received From Blake Shelton During ‘The Voice’

RaeLynn competed on The Voice back in 2012 as a member of Blake Shelton's team, eventually going on to become a successful artist in her own right. But before she left the show, Shelton gifted his team with a pretty extravagant present, with RaeLynn sharing that she and her fellow contestants received guitars from the country star.

"When I was on The Voice, Blake surprised all of us, top twelve that were on his team, with new guitars and it's crazy," she told PopCulture.com. "I remember when I got my first guitar, and if you would've told me in the future that I would have four guitars, I'd be like, 'Oh my gosh, that's crazy.'"

"Each guitar has its own story, but this one is one of my favorites because I'll never forget getting that gift from him and being so excited to have something like that from Blake Shelton," she continued. "I was like, 'Did he really just give us all a guitar?' It was such a cool moment."

That guitar now sits in RaeLynn's music room, which was recently redecorated by RaeLynn in partnership with HomeGoods.

(Photo: Matt Harrington for HomeGoods)

"It's just always kind of been...it's always been in the case, or kind of in the corner, but for it to have a home, and fitting in the area is really cool," she said of the instrument.

One other important piece in the room is a piano that belonged to RaeLynn's grandmother. While her grandmother has passed away, the "Tailgate" singer shared that the piece holds special memories for her and her family and allows her to keep them close when she's writing.

"My grandmother gave my sister a piano when she was younger because she wanted to learn, and my sister's not really doing music now, but my grandmother passed away and I asked my sister — our piano is just sitting at my mom's house — if it was okay if I could put it in my house," she explained. "To be able to have this amazing piano that has so many memories of my grandmother, my sister, my family, there's been so many Thanksgivings and Christmases that we've sat around the piano and played Christmas carols and sang together. So to have that in the house is really cool as well."

RaeLynn worked with HomeGoods to create a "bohemian western" space infused with color and musical pieces like her guitar, piano and Dolly Parton records that inspire her to get writing.

"I just catch myself, every night, just going straight to my piano, or grabbing my guitar, and just sitting on my really cute blue couch," she revealed. "I sit over there and I'm just always singing or playing. And that's what's so cool about this space, and what we were able to create, is the fact that I honestly never want to leave my house anymore, which is bad."

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt