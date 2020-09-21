Nicole Kidman and Daughters Surprise Keith Urban With Album Release Party

✖

Keith Urban released his new album, The Speed of Now Part 1, on Friday, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, he wasn't able to celebrate with a traditional release party. Instead, his wife, Nicole Kidman, and their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, surprised the musician with a small family bash, which Urban documented on his Instagram page.

Over the weekend, the singer posted a video of himself standing in front of a table that had been set up outside a tour bus and contained a number of treats for the low-key celebration. "This is amazing," Urban says in the clip as he surveys the spread, which includes a cake designed to resemble the album's cover, a bouquet of flowers and a sign that reads "Love Nic, Sunnie and Fifi." "Cookies and everything," he adds before blowing a kiss to someone off-camera. "It's beautiful. I'm so, so thankful, thank you."

His post also included a photo of the family's current living quarters, which were decorated with gold balloons spelling out "Speed of Now, We Love You" and a string of photos. "My magical angel wife and daughters- showered me with the most colorful love on the release of T.S.O.N today," Urban wrote. "I loooove you baby, and you too Sunnie and Faith soooo much !!!!!!"

Kidman used her own page to praise her husband's new project, posting a selfie of the two sharing a sweet moment while standing outside on a rolling field. "Listening to Keith’s new album feels a little something like this," the Oscar winner's caption read.

The Speed of Now Part 1 finds Urban continuing to expand the limits of his sound with a selection of sonically diverse songs, and he told Taste of Country that the 16-track project, which he finished working on during quarantine, is a "journey."

"I'm just ... really looking forward to everybody getting to hear the album top to bottom, 'cause there's no one song that really sums up the record," he said. "There's a reason why there's the songs, as many of those as there is, on this record; there's a reason for all those, and I'm looking forward to people getting to go on that journey."