Miranda Lambert Welcomes Two New Kittens

Miranda Lambert has added a couple new cats to her menagerie of animals. The singer, already a proud mom to eight dogs, has welcomed two felines to her growing brood.

“My heart,” Lambert writes. “Mac & Cheese. New additions to Flying Pistols Farm. #areyouKITTENme #catmom #dogmom #horsemom #minihorsemom #19andcounting”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lambert is an outspoken advocate for rescuing animals, which is why she, along with her mother, Bev, formed the MuttNation Foundation in 2009. On her recently-wrapped co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town, Lambert had a Little Red Wagon drive, inviting fans to bring animal supplies at each concert stop, earning record amounts of food, toys and other necessities.

“My fans always amaze me with their compassion and generosity,” Lambert says of the outpouring of items. “Knowing so many of us share this love for shelter pets adds another special connection between us and when I get to hear some of the fans’ stories about their rescues, it always touches my heart.”

The Texan also encourages animal adoption, especially since all of her animals are rescues, and tries to match up her family and friends with animals in need.

“They all know it’s coming!” Lambert tells Parade. “I always encourage people to adopt instead of shop [at pet stores]. So many homeless dogs are getting overlooked because of breeders … I’m a pretty great matchmaker, I have to say. I tell them, ‘There’s always room for one more.’”

Lambert recently earned a CMA Award nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year, as well as two for her “Drowns the Whiskey” collaboration with Jason Aldean: Single of the Year and Musical Event of the Year. For Lambert, who is already the most-awarded artist in the history of country music, the accolades serve to remind her of how far she has come.

“When I moved to Nashville, I’d never really had a place to put anything,” Lambert says in a telling interview with HITS Daily Double. “It was all in boxes, pretty much my entire career. So then I bought a house, and I was unloading boxes by myself late at night. I had this room, a kind of library place, where I thought, ‘Well, this will be nice to put all my things in.’ The things I’d never really displayed, because I don’t have face plaques all over my house. If you do, that’s a whole other problem.

“But I hung all the plaques on the walls and put all the awards on the shelves, and I couldn’t honestly believe it,” she recalls. “I just felt like — for one time in my life, I saw my life’s work in front of my face. I don’t go listen to my records, or go back through and look at stuff. If you do that, you’re not gonna grow. Or get better.”

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond