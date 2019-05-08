Met Gala: Kacey Musgraves Reflects on Real-Life Barbie Doll Outfit

Kacey Musgraves was the star of the show at the recent 2019 Met Gala, appearing as a real-life Barbie doll, complete with long blond hair and a hair dryer as a purse. Musgraves is now speaking out about the star-studded event, and her jaw-dropping outfit.

LIFE IN PLASTIC WAS FANTASTIC 💗 @Moschino x @Barbie for #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/SDxQSPPdrx — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) May 7, 2019

“LIFE IN PLASTIC WAS FANTASTIC” Musgraves said, using the heart emoji and tagging both Moschino, the fashion house that supplied her hot pink outfit, and Barbie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Musgraves stunned fans with her outfit, which was completely out of character for the country star. She even arrived in a real version of Barbie’s signature pink convertible.

“Nothing but respect for my Moschino Barbie,” said one fan.

“You won the night,” tweeted one fan.

“I’m not exaggerating when I say this look changed my life,” tweeted another.

The Texan also showed off more of her outfits on Twitter, giving fans a look from all angles.

maybe blondes DO have more fun 💕 @Moschino x @Barbie pic.twitter.com/3n2B4sTKiA — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) May 7, 2019

“Maybe blondes DO have more fun,” Musgraves captioned one photo.

WENT CAMPING @metmuseum pic.twitter.com/A9EZFBzY87 — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) May 7, 2019

“WENT CAMPING,” she wrote alongside another post.

Musgraves is becoming accustomed to taking chances. The 30-year-old won numerous awards for her recent Golden Hour record, including two Grammy Awards, an ACM Award and a CMA Award. The album definitely blurred the genre lines, which was exactly what Musgraves intended.

“I feel like I’ve been pushing buttons since 1988. I’ve never gratuitously pushed buttons. Pushing a button for the sake of pushing a button, I’ve never been into that,” Musgraves recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “This album, I think, is more special to me and has resonated with more people because I had the courage and the confidence to share more of my personal feelings on this record. I think in other albums I was more focused on observing the world around me. On this one, I felt like I wanted to share a little bit more of me and how I feel.

“I was really inspired to make an album kind of celebrating this really beautiful side of life that I feel it can get lost in the shuffle these days with all that’s going online,” she remarked. “Right now, we need music more than ever. This album was a little bit of a hiding place for me and a little bit of a bright spot, reflecting on all the wonderful changes that happened in my life. It’s really exciting that other people feel the same way and have shared it.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Taylor Hill