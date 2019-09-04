Maren Morris Speaks out After the NRA Criticizes Walmart’s Decision to Ban Guns in Stores

In the wake of several recent shootings, including one over the weekend in Texas, Walmart made the decision to ban carrying guns in stores, and to stop selling guns and ammunition. The decision was criticized by the NRA (National Rifle Association), which Maren Morris spoke out about, praising Walmart’s stance.

Orrrrr how about folks can buy their damn orange juice without looking over their shoulder in paranoia after 22 people died last month. https://t.co/OjOM70v1gh — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 3, 2019

After the NRA posted their statement, which says in part, “It is shameful to see [Walmart] succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America’s fundamental freedoms,” Morris responded by saying, “Orrrrr how about folks can buy their damn orange juice without looking over their shoulder in paranoia after 22 people died last month.”

Morris’ fans quickly chimed in, with some disagreeing, while others praising her words, including her fellow The Highwomen member, Brandi Carlile.

“This language ‘anti-gun elites’ is meant to pit reasonable folks who might otherwise find common ground against each other,” Carlile responded. “The NRA doesn’t want unity.Many people who stand behind this decision are neither ‘anti gun’ or ‘elite’ but hey! Pass the kool aid! Electrolytes and all that.”

This isn’t the first time Morris has spoken out about gun control. After performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in 2017, where 58 people were killed at the hands of a gunman, Morris found she could no longer keep quiet about an issue that is so important to her.

“I’m from Texas and I’ve grown up around guns, and my whole family was always super safe with them. But as much fun as that was growing up, do I feel particularly safe around guns now? No,” Morris told Esquire.

“I don’t think anyone needs to own a semi-automatic or automatic rifle,” she continued. “I mean, the Second Amendment was put in place when it was like, muskets. I don’t think the forefathers were thinking about Route 91 or bump stocks and s–.”

Gun control aside, Morris has plenty to smile about. The Highwomen’s self-titled debut album wll be released this Friday, Sept. 6. Morris is also the most-nominated artist heading into the 2019 CMA Awards, with six nods, including one for Female Vocalist of the Year.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jeff Kravitz