Listen to Maren Morris’ New Duet, ‘Common,’ With Brandi Carlile

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlisle have teamed up for a new duet, “Common.” The song, which Morris co-wrote with Greg Kurstin and Sarah Aarons, is from Morris’ upcoming album GIRL, out March 8.

The song was released ahead of what is bound to be a big week for the singers, with both of them nominated for multiple Grammy Awards. Morris received five nods, with Carlile topping that with six nominations, making her the most nominated female artist at the Grammys this year.

Carlile received both Album of the Year and Best Americana Album nods for By the Way, I Forgive You, which was released last year. She was also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best American Roots Performance, and Best American Roots Song, all for “The Joke,” from By the Way, I Forgive You.

Morris will compete against Carlile in the Record of the Year category, with Morris receiving the nomination for her “The Middle” duet with Zedd and Grey.

“I just love being nominated with all my friends,” Morris told ABC News Radio. “And I’m rooting for Brothers Osborne and Kacey [Musgraves] and Kelsea [Ballerini]. It’s just such a great year for women and for country music.”

Morris has yet to reveal a track list for GIRL, with the title track of the project serving as the debut single. But it makes sense that she would include Carlile, who colors slightly outside of the lines of country music, since Morris refused to be hindered by a specific genre when making the record.

“My first record had a little bit of everything: country, R&B, soul, pop,” Morris told Billboard. “That was just me trying things out and being inspired … With this album, with the budget being a little bigger. I have orchestral vibes and strings on a few songs. There’s a song on it that is straight up pop R&B. It’s still me, though, because it’s my songwriting, it’s my voice. My voice strings everything together in a cohesive way.

“I think ‘The Middle,’ and touring around the world the last couple of years, has made me see beyond the frame of the US,” she continued. “There are fans all over the world who love all kinds of music – and I’m one of them, so my album reflects that.”

The 2019 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.

