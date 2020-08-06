Luke Bryan Shares the Story Behind 'One Margarita' in Exclusive Clip

After its release in April, Luke Bryan's "One Margarita" became an easy contender for country music's song of the summer, going on to reach No. 1 for two weeks in July. Written by Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson, the laid-back, beach-ready tune was a must-record for Bryan as soon as he heard it.

"'One Margarita' is like the perfect summertime anthem, party song, get on your boat, have a great time," the singer said in an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com. "The first time I heard it I was like, 'Oh my God, that's like the catchiest, most fun party song I've heard in a long time. So we knew we had something special with the song, we get it recorded and I'm like, 'Hey. We got Crash My Playa, what better place to put a song called 'One Margarita' out and then do the video?'"

The song's music video was filmed at Bryan's annual beachside concert in Mexico and features other country artists including Caylee Hammack and Jon Langston as well as Bryan's wife, Caroline, and his mom, LeClaire. "So we go to Crash My Playa and we just start shooting it down there," Bryan said. "The video just feels fun, it came together amazing and it gives fans a little glimpse at what Crash My Playa is if they've never been. Hey, it makes you want to have a margarita."

"One Margarita" will appear on Bryan's album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, which will release on Friday and contains previous No. 1 singles "Knockin' Boots" and "What She Wants Tonight." In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bryan said he was "really, really blessed to be putting an album out that's already had three number ones. Two of the three… are kind of party songs. So I'm learning, after years in the business, that people like when I sing party songs."

While two of the album's three singles have been "party songs," Bryan shares Born Here, Live Here, Die Here is much more than that. "It's about growing up in a small town, tipping my hat and paying homage to those people," he said. "I wanted to have some love songs on there. I wanted to have some heartbreak songs and some emotional stuff."

The project was originally scheduled for release in April but was moved due to the coronavirus pandemic, and its accompanying tour has been rescheduled for 2021. "I'm just excited for the fans to get it," Bryan said of the album. "I hope they enjoy it."