Lee Brice Says This May Be ‘One of the Best Summers’ With His Kids (Exclusive)

The coronavirus pandemic has effectively put a halt to the touring industry, which means musicians around the world are at home when they would otherwise have been on the road. For Lee Brice, that means more time with his family, who have been taking advantage of the land they live on and spending as much time outside as they can.

"I think about so many people who are truly like, you know, in a big city, like stuck in an apartment, it has to be unimaginable, like I can't imagine how difficult," Brice told PopCulture.com. "That's a really different situation than I've been in, because we've got our house, and then I've had this little, this farm is about 15 minutes away from my house, and so we've just been like zipping back and forth. And I just bring the kids out here." Brice and his wife, Sara, share sons Takoda and Ryker and daughter Trulee, and Brice's touring schedule meant that he wasn't always able to spend as much time with his family as he might like.

"Honestly, I used to come home for like 24 hours," he said. "And try to squeeze in my time with the kids and squeeze in teaching them stuff, and da da da da da. But now, I haven't had to squeeze it in, I've been able to go, 'Hey, let's take a few days and learn how to drive daddy's stick shift, like this '79 CJ7.' Or, 'Let's learn how to run a tiller.' Or, 'Let's hook up a trailer.' Or, 'Let's do little things.' And so, that has really, I've truly gotten some amazing stuff out of. This might go down as like one of the best summers for me, with my children at least."

"I think about so many people that it's just a different situation and very difficult," he continued. "But we've definitely taken advantage of our time at home." On April 20, Brice and Sara celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, and Brice made sure to make the day a special one for his wife despite the fact that they had to essentially stay home, telling Taste of Country Nights, "I took her out to the farm, put a little table on the dock and had a little dinner for her and then I gave her a massage."