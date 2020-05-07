Lauren Alaina Celebrates Nurses With Video of Her Grandpa Dancing to Her Music

This week is National Nurses Week, and Lauren Alaina is paying tribute to health care workers with her latest social media post. On Wednesday, the singer posted a video of her grandfather in the hall of his nursing home, dancing as he listens to his granddaughter's song "Country in Me." Alaina noted the importance of social distancing in her caption and thanked the nurses helping her grandfather and others around the world.

"This is my papaw. He’s in an assisted living home in Georgia with Alzheimer’s," Alaina shared in her caption. "We can’t go see him right now, but one of his nurses sent me this video of him dancing to my song. Visiting him really does Bring Out The Country In Me. I can’t wait to see him again. Thank God for the nurses out there caring for our loved ones. They’re heroes. #nursesweek."

"Country in Me" is from Alaina's recently-released EP, Getting Good. The 25-year-old is currently quarantining at her home in Nashville, where she recently broke two of her toes after taking out the trash one night in the rain. "I cooked and had some stuff go bad in my refrigerator, so I took the trash out," she told PEOPLE. "It was raining and I had on these rubber slides. When I came back into the house and stepped on my hardwood, my feet flew out from underneath me."

In an attempt to steady herself, she grabbed onto a light she had accidentally left on her porch in the rain. "I didn’t want it to get messed up," Alaina recalled. "When I fell, I saved the light and my foot hit the brass leg of my couch. I protected the light and broke my own toes!" She noticed that her middle and fourth toes were bleeding, and "My middle toe was literally down, just hanging." The Georgia native made herself a makeshift splint out of a box of Flight by Yuengling beer and went to the hospital with her manager and is now on her way to a full recovery.

"Everyone was saying, 'Oh, I’m so sorry, I’m praying for you,'" Alaina reflected. "And while I appreciate that, there are people that are actually really sick in the world right now. I was trying to make light of my situation. It sucks but it’s not nearly as bad as what a lot of people are going through."