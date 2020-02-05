Lady Antebellum Announces ‘What I’m Leaving For’ as Next Single

We now know what Lady Antebellum‘s next single will be! The trio, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, just announced that “What I’m Leaving For,” from their latest Ocean album, is officially their next song hitting radio.

“This song really describes exactly where we’re at in our lives and the give and take to try to find a personal balance with career and family,” Scott said in a statement. “Whether you are in the military, returning from maternity leave or just experiencing those tender-hearted ‘goodbyes’ we hope it resonates and evokes a piece of comfort in the example we set for our children.”

With all three band members now parents, the song could be one of the most personal ones they have ever recorded, even though they didn’t write it.

“I think about as a music fan growing up, the songs that help me say my emotions when I didn’t really know how to,” Scott reflected to PopCulture.com and other media. “Going through things, and then you take it a step further now as an artist. We write the majority of our songs but this record specifically this song, but then this record as a whole, the outside songs that we got to interpret are just some of my favorites, I think that we’ve ever had the opportunity to record.

“This is one of those, because I listened to it and I’m like, ‘This is my life.’ I was that child because my parents toured [with] Reba for the majority of my childhood, and so I was that little girl and now I’m that mom. I’m that parent. And so, I felt such a true, very present representation of where I am, where we are as a band, but within, with our families.”

“It’s a very relatable song,” continued Kelley. “Anyone that leaves – you don’t necessarily have to have a traveling job, but you do feel that pull as a parent. When I hear that song, I think about for military families, how they can really relate to this song. You know what I’m leaving for. I’m doing it all for you.”

Lady Antebellum will hit the road in May on their Ocean 2020 Tour, with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae serving as their opening acts. Find dates at LadyAntebellum.com.

