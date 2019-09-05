Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris’ Last Tweet About Being ‘Stranded’ in New Mexico Has Fans Mourning

Just hours before she died in a three-car accident that also took the life of a 16-year-old, country singer Kylie Rae Harris had sent out a final tweet about her journey through New Mexico. The artist, 30, tragically passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4 in northern New Mexico. Her final tweet, posted at 3:05 p.m. that same day hinted that she was running low on gas.

Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM — Kylie Rae Harris (@KylieRH) September 4, 2019

After news of Harris’ death broke Thursday afternoon, fans of the singer flooded the comments sections of the tweet with tributes to the late singer, who released her latest self-titled EP in March of this year.

“[Oh my God]! So broken,” one fan wrote.

“RIP,” commented a second, adding a broken heart emoji.

“RIP Beautiful Angel….” a third wrote.

“Awful! She was so young,” added another fan. “Condolences to her family. She’s with the angels now.”

Several more simply responded to the news with crying emojis.

Rae’s final Instagram post, in which she gushed over her Fall hair transformation just a day ago, is also becoming a tribute to the late Dallas, Texas native.

“She had the voice of an angel. Godspeed KRH,” one person wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Heartbroken,” added another. “you are singing with the Angel’s now. RIP. Praying for you family.”

“This is just so tragic. Thinking of her family and beautiful little girl,” added a third.

“Beautiful beautiful girl inside and out. May you forever sing with the good lord,” commented a fourth. “Prayers to your family and everyone you touched.”

First confirmed by the Associated Press, Harris reportedly passed away in a Wednesday night crash on State Road 522. The Taos County Sheriff’s Office at the time confirmed that two people – a 30-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl – were killed. A third driver was uninjured. The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the crash.

In a statement to Billboard, Harris’ publisher confirmed that the singer was among the victims.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” the statement reads. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

From Dallas, Texas, Harris first started signing in church and wrote her first song at the age of 14. Along with her self-titled EP released this past March, she also released two albums.