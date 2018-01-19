LISTEN to Keith Urban’s New Song, ‘Parallel Line’ From ‘Graffiti U’

Fresh off Keith Urban‘s announcement that he had a new album, Graffiti U, coming out this year, along with an accompanying tour, with Kelsea Ballerini serving as his opening act, the Aussie is sharing a new song, “Parallel Line,” from the upcoming new record.

Showing off his guitar skills, and wide vocal range, the song, more pop-infused than country, says “Take a little bit of my heart tonight, no I literally don’t mind, just please don’t misplace it, / Take a little bit of my heart tonight / Baby be mine / Baby be mine / Maybe it’s time we put our hearts in a parallel line.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Urban has yet to reveal if “Parallel Lines” will be the official follow-up to his latest single, “Female,” which is still climbing the charts, the singer-songwriter does say that, much like both “Female” and “Parallel Line,” the songs on Graffiti U will focus as much on the strength of the lyric as his musicality.

“The sound of words is a big thing to me – Ripcord was like that, Fuse was like that. Fuse and Ripcord denoted a certain kind of energy in the word to me,” he tells Rolling Stone Country. “‘Graffiti’ to me felt very uninhibited, artistic, liberated expression. ‘Graffiti’ to me is a blank canvas and pure artistic expression upon that.”

Urban first announced the new record and tour at a surprise pop-up show in Nashville, where her performed “Parallel Line” and other songs from Graffiti U.

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for Graffiti U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” Urban shared following his performance. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it’s their tour too.”

Dates for the Graffiti U World Tour are available on his website. Download “Parallel Line’ on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/KeithUrban