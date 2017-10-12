Keith Urban, Chris Janson Perform Cover Together at Opry

Keith Urban and Chris Janson joined forces to deliver a roaring John Michael Montgomery cover Tuesday night at the Grand Ole Opry.

The duo graced the legendary Nashville stage to cover Montgomery’s 1995 hit “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident).” Urban took on lead vocals and guitar while the “Fix a Drink” singer joined in for the chorus and harmonica parts.

The pair shared clips from the performance and its preceding tour bus rehearsal to Instagram, which can be seen below.

“Yes this happened last night!” Janson wrote. “The boys are back in town, oh yes.”

In other Urban news, he is also celebrating the most popular music video of his career. The clip for “Blue Ain’t Your Color” has been watched more than 100 million times and is also nominated for Video of the Year at the CMA Awards. The song itself is nominated for Single of the Year and Song of the Year

The former American Idol judge will be a featured speaker for SXSW 2018. Musicians including Stevie Nicks, Elvis Costello, Ray Davies, Blondie and Mick Fleetwood have previously been selected as featured speakers.

Janson is celebrating the recent release of his sophomore album, Everybody.

See the clips of the duo’s Opry appearance below.

We’re SOLD on this @keithurban and @thechrisjanson duet! 🙌 #OnlyTheOpry A post shared by Grand Ole Opry (@opry) on Oct 10, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

