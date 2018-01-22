Kalie Shorr Speaks Out About ‘Time’s Up’ Song: ‘I Felt the Weight of What Was Happening’

Kalie Shorr is speaking out about the powerful song, “Time’s Up,” which she co-wrote with Lacy Green, and performed along with 22 other members of the Song Suffragettes, a uniting songwriting group for women.

The song, which says, “They say good things come to those who wait, but we’ve waited long enough / Our time is here, our time is now, our time is come,” was inspired by some of the women watching the Golden Globes, and seeing the way women — and men — were uniting as part of the Time’s Up movement, aiming to stop sexual assault and harassment in the workplace.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The speeches that night were so incredible,” Shorr tells CMT.com. “We were all just super inspired. It was mostly female artists in the room and all girls in the industry who have seen it to some degree and most of them to a pretty high degree.”

“It was a cool time to write ‘Times Up,’” she adds, “because I think maybe if I had written that song a year ago I might have been a little bit more shy about it but not anymore.”

Shorr had no idea at the start of the televised awards show that she would help pen a song that would become the anthem for the growing movement.

“Me and the girls were watching the Golden Globes, drinking wine and wearing all black,” she says. “During one of the many inspiring speeches that night, I just felt the weight of what was happening — how I was going to tell my daughters and granddaughters about this one day.”

Tasji Bachman, Chloe Gilligan, Savannah Keyes, Mignon, Gracie Schram, Tiera, Jenna Paulette, Emma White, Jordyn Mallory, Emma Lynn White, Regan Stewart, Jenna McDaniel, Madison Kozak, Jenny Ray, Tenille Arts, Tristan McIntosh, Tia Scola, Alexis Gomez, Candi Carpenter, Trannie Stevens and Lena Stone also appear in the song. Proceeds from “Time’s Up” will go to Time’s Up Now, which is described as “a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere.”

Shorr’s latest EP, Details, will be available on Jan. 26. The singer will hit the road on the 2018 CMT Next Women of Country Tour on Feb. 12, along with headliner Sara Evans and fellow opening act, RaeLynn.

Download “Time’s Up” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/KalieShorr