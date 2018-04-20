Gwen Stefani Shares Awkward Fact About One of Blake Shelton’s Exes

Gwen Stefani appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday to promote her upcoming Las Vegas residency, though like many of Stefani’s interviews nowadays, the topic inevitably turned to her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

Kimmel and Stefani were discussing whether the couple’s musical tastes overlapped at all when Stefani shared an interesting anecdote about one of her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriends.

“He did tell me that he dated a girl for like three months that had my face plastered all over her bedroom,” Stefani said with a laugh. “So, that’s kind of weird.”

Luckily, Kimmel had a solution.

“Find out what she looks like and plaster her face all over your bedroom,” he joked.

“Oh my God! That’s so gross,” Stefani replied.

Despite their very different professional music choices — Stefani fronted a ska band and Shelton is a country singer — Stefani noted that there is one genre that the pair can both agree on.

“I think the one place we cross over is that whole, like, yacht rock ’70s love songs,” the singer revealed. “When I was like ‘Yeah, Bread is one of my favorite groups ever,’ he’d be like, ‘What?! I thought you were like a rock/ska girl.’ He didn’t even know what ska is.”

She did note that she tried to get her boyfriend into ska by making him a playlist for Valentine’s Day a few years ago.

“We just don’t really listen to it that often,” she admitted, though she did call Shelton a “musical jukebox” and shared that “He knows so much music.”

As for her residency, Stefani is excited to bring her show to Vegas.

“It’s just going to be really fun to get really girly and really theatrical and take it to a place I haven’t taken to it before,” she said. “I want them to love me.”

The No Doubt singer originally announced her residency on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, though DeGeneres didn’t take long to ask her about Shelton.

“So, what’s going on with life? How’s life with the sexiest man in the world?” DeGeneres queried, referring to Shelton’s title as People‘s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive. “Has he changed?”

“He got sexier,” Stefani replied. “It just keeps getting better, and cuter, and more country.”

Stefani’s residency, “Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl,” will begin June 27 inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Photo Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live