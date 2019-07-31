Granger Smith’s Wife Amber Shares New Photos With Two Children After Tragic Loss of Son River

Granger Smith’s wife, Amber, shared a new selfie on social media, posing with her two children, London and Lincoln, along with a separate one of her daughter and son looking happy and exuberant. The pictures come less than two months since the tragic loss of the Smith’s 3-year-old son River, who drowned in the family’s pool in Texas.

Along with the photo, Amber posted a quote from a book that Amber is reading as she continues to cope with the loss of her toddler.

“‘Suffering produces in us endurance and character and hope,” Amber wrote. “‘It steadies us in our faith and deepens its roots in order that we may be able to weather any storm. It makes us reach forward to greater things than we can see right now, but that we know for sure not only exist, but will be ours at the last.’ Excerpt from the book Bronner by @momgirl777. This book is magic.

“After dinner drive and walk to the lake,” she continued. “The smiles on these faces are some of the brightest lights in the dark.”

Both Smith and Amber have been open about their grief in the wake of their family’s unimaginable pain. In an Instagram post only a few weeks after River’s passing, Amber acknowledged how difficult life was without her youngest child.

“Missing my baby so much. People keep saying, ‘You’re so strong’ ‘how are you functioning?’ ‘I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed.’ I am broken. My heart will never be the same. I will never be the same. Yes, I have strong moments, but I also (as any grieving mother would do) cry, scream, question and fall to my knees. Then I get back up and fight.

“I just want to share my journey with all of you because it will be a long road, and if we can help at least one person going through something like this, then it is worth it to me to be open about my feelings, my faith, my struggles.”

After three separate doctors determined River had suffered irreversible damage, Smith and Amber made the decision to donate his organs, saving the lives of two adults. The family has also donated more than $218,000 to Dell Medical Center, where River was treated.

