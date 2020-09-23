Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Recorded a Studio Version of 'Shallow'

✖

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have teased an upcoming studio version of their cover of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, revealing that they have recorded the song for possible inclusion on Brooks' upcoming album, Fun. The superstar couple initially performed their version of the song earlier this year during a March episode of Brooks' weekly Facebook series, Inside Studio G, after a fan had requested it.

In a new interview with PeopleTV, Brooks confirmed that the Facebook performance was the first time the two had sung the song together, responding to interviewer Nancy O'Dell remarking how impressive it was that Brooks and Yearwood were able to perform the song on the spot. "Well, when you have her?" Brooks responded, referring to his wife's vocal ability.

The interview then cut to a clip of the pair recording their studio version of the cover, which, from the short snippet, sounds as if it needs to be released immediately. The studio footage begins at around 4:05 in the video here.

"Shallow" was written by Lady Gaga, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson for the 2018 version of the film, which starred Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The two performed the song at the Oscars in 2019 and it won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, the BAFTA Award for Best Film Music and the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Song. "Shallow" also earned four Grammy nominations.

Brooks shared that Cooper had actually attended one of his and Yearwood's concerts when he was preparing for his role in the film. "He was neat," Brooks recalled. "He kept talking about ear monitors, which was weird. I don’t know if it was already written in the movie, but he noticed I didn’t wear them, and I told him that the reason I didn’t wear them was I can’t hear [the audience]."

"Every girl on the tour was suddenly backstage when Bradley came back," Yearwood laughed.

Brooks has been working on his album Fun for two years now, and has told fans this year that the project was complete but that he did not want to release it during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Fun is coming. Fun is done," he said during an episode of Inside Studio G in July. "We’re waiting for the right time for us to kind of get to enjoy it and have fun with it. But also — something else might be coming with Fun that’s pretty cool that will 'wrap up' several years of Inside Studio G. Fun... might also be sitting side-by-side with something that’s pretty cool."