FGL’s Tyler Hubbard Gives Advice to Himself as an 8-Year-Old

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard is offering advice to himself, as an 8-year-old. The singer shared a heartwarming post on Instragram, explaining why he wanted to go back in time.

“While I was at [Onsite Wokshops] a few months back I wrote a letter to my younger self after doing a meditation exercise that led me to seeing my 8 year old self and having a convo with him,” Hubbard shared. “This was a super cool experience they opened my eyes to so much. After I wrote it, I gave it to our group leader and she said they would mail it to our house in a few months, after all the emotional highs of onsite wore off. Well it showed up today and was a much needed reminder. I loved reading this. Y’all enjoy.”

The letter, from Hubbard to Hubbard, encouraged the now-31-year-old, while offering some sage advice as well.

“Dear little T-Hubb,” the letter began. “It was great to see you and spend some time with you today. It was refreshing and inspiring to see you playing without a care in the world. Take that back, you did have cares which looked a lot like where is the next fishing hole, how will you build your next tree house, or bike ramp. It’s amazing to think how what I care about these days have changed and how much more I seem to care or worry about. I could see how much love you had for your friends & the people around you. I can really relate to you because I still feel that today.”

Hubbard went on to share a few words of caution, especially as FGL’s success continues to soar.

“If I could, I would like to offer some advice,” he continued. “Keep and hold onto that childlike energy and imagination. Continue to play always, even when work becomes an important part of your life. Never let work become the most important. Always remember WHO you are and don’t put to much importance on WHAT you are. You are loved. – Adult T-Hubb.”

Hubbard might need the advice about remembering to play, as he and his duo partner, Brian Kelley, gear up for a busy 2019. Florida Georgia Line will release their fourth studio album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, on Feb. 15, which includes their current Top 20 single, “Talk You Out of It.”

“I think every record we put out represents where we’re at at a current time and where we want to be. This one, I think it’s better,” Kelley told PopCulture.com. “The music’s better. The songs are better. The lyrics are better. I think our voices sound even better. We’ve been working hard on our voices still to this day. So I think everything is just tighter.”

Pre-order Can’t Say I Ain’t Country at their official website.

