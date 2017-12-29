Dylan Schneider on His Relationship With His Fans: ‘I Know I Can’t Do It Without Them’

Rising star Dylan Schneider has come a long way in just a few years, boasting huge social media numbers that are only continuing to grow. Some might say that WHAT, but for Schneider, it’s just the opposite.

“Fans are the most important thing,” he told PopCulture.com. “You can have that big backing, but if you don’t have the most important thing, you’re kind of useless.”

The 18-year-old currently has over 200,000 followers on Instagram and over 750,000 likes on Facebook, and he does whatever he can to interact with every single one of his fans.

“I try to say thank you to as many of them as possible,” Schneider shared. “After every show I meet anybody that wants to meet me. I stand there and take pictures for sometimes up to an hour and a half, two hours. I know I can’t do it without them.”

“I don’t want to be that guy that just walks in five minutes before he plays and then gets off stage and leaves and goes and does something else,” he added, “I have to give back.”

Over the years, Schneider has had the opportunity to observe a number of artists interacting with their own fans, with the 18-year-old naming Dierks Bentley and Brett Eldredge as models of behavior he’d like to follow.

“My encounters with them have been some of the best,” he said of the stars. “They’ve been meet and greet type things, but they’ve actually taken the time. The times I met those guys, they let us talk to them and they responded. They were listening.”

Schneider added that when he met Eldredge, who also hails from Indiana, the singer took the time to connect with Schneider’s family.

“I remember when I met Brett, my great-grandparents were talking to him about how they knew his grandma and things,” he shared. “We were probably standing there for 15 minutes and I was starting to feel, maybe we should move on, there’s a lot of other people. He’s just very respectful.”

As Schneider becomes an even bigger name, he hopes his music will continue to connect him with his fans.

“It’s pretty much whatever you want to do and whoever likes it, likes it,” he explained. “I just like to make what I like to make and hope that other people enjoy it as much as I do creating.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @DylanSchneider