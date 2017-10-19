Dolly Parton Reveals Several Hidden Tattoos

Dolly Parton might seem like a rhinestone- and rainbow-obsessed goodie two-shoes, but the country legend revealed she has a hidden rebellious side.

The “9 to 5” songstress told E! News that, while the rumors her arms and torso are covered in ink isn’t true, she does have some scattered tattoos in places she’d rather not mention.

“I don’t look like a biker chick or nothing…” Parton says, adding that she began getting pastel butterflies and other small pieces “before it became a fad.”

The 71-year-old said she tends to bruise easily and her fair skin leaves some places with a permanent purple tint. Rather than live with purple scars, she opts to have some pastel artwork put on instead.

But where are these mysterious tats if not on her arms?

“They’re just scattered here and there where I need ’em, but they’re not the kind of thing to show on television,” she said. “I can’t get naked, can I?”

Parton further piqued fans curiosity when she told TODAY‘s Savannah Guthrie that her little surprise tattoos serve another purpose. “They’re mostly for my husband,” she cheekily said.

Though her husband isn’t one to be in the spotlight, Parton and Carl Dean celebrated 50 years of marriage last year.

The couple celebrated the milestone with a private vow renewal ceremony mimicked after their May 30, 1966 nuptials.

“If I had to do it all over, I’d do it all over again, and we did,” Parton told the Daily Mail. “I’m dragging him kicking and screaming into the next 50 years. Wish us luck.”

The couple sold the photos of their celebration to raise money for Parton’s Imagination Library, an organization which sends free books to young children to encourage literacy.

Photo credit: Instagram / @dollyparton