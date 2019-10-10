Dolly Parton Reveals Whether She’d Do an ‘Old Town Road’ Remix

Back in July, Lil Nas X tweeted, “y’all think i can get dolly parton and megan thee stallion on a old town road remix?” At the time, Parton replied with a horse emoji and a unicorn emoji, and the country star is now revealing whether she thought about taking the rapper up on his offer.

In a new interview with ELLE magazine, Parton revealed that she had been approached to be part of a version of the song, but ultimately turned it down.

“I had an opportunity to be part of that [song],” she recalled. “But it had done so well with so many people. I thought, ‘Well, I’ll wait and do something later on. No point in going down that same Old Town Road. We got other roads to travel.’”

While she didn’t join Lil Nas X on the song, Parton shared that she couldn’t be happier for the rapper, who broke the all-time Billboard Hot 100 record with his remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which stayed at the top of the chart for a whopping 19 weeks.

“I was so happy for him,” she said. “The fact that that was such a country song, I mean, that’s as corny as any country song could be. I don’t mean corny in a bad way. I don’t care how we present country music or keep it alive. I hope it stays alive forever. The fact that all these other people in other fields of music want to be part of that, are able to be part of that — I’m all about acceptance.”

Instead of heading to the old town road, the country icon is focused on multiple upcoming projects including her Netflix series, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, and a fashion line.

‘I’m going to do it. I’m going to get there,” she said of the line. “It’s one of my dreams — the makeup, hair, and wigs, clothes, all of that sort of thing.”

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings arrives on Netflix on Nov. 22 and Parton narrates, produces and appears in each episode of the anthology series, all of which expand one of the star’s songs into a mini movie.

“I’m as proud of it as anything I’ve done,” she said of the project. “All my life, I’ve felt my songs tell such stories. I’ve always dreamed about being able to make them into movies.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Douglas Mason