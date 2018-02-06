Cole Swindell Gives Third Album Update

Cole Swindell‘s sophomore album, You Should Be Here, was released in 2016, and fans are more than ready for new music from the country singer.

Speaking to CMT, Swindell revealed that things are progressing with his third album, although he’s being careful to make sure it’s perfect.

“Some of my favorite artists, it was their third album was their best album,” the singer said. “The first one they kind of get you, then the second one they keep you going, but then by the third one, you really have people’s attention.”

“You get past the sophomore jinx,” he added.

The 34-year-old noted that while he’s past the rising star stage of his career, he’s not quite in stadium leagues yet.

“Being the new guy was cool, but then once you are selling out stadiums, will the fun be over? And when you’re new and you release one song, people think that’s what you’re all about,” he said, referencing his debut single “Chillin’ It.”

“And that gave me a taste of why I love country songs,” he said.

Though Swindell has had a hand in writing many of his hits, the singer explained that he lives by the rule that the best song wins.

“I always promised myself that if I was lucky enough to get a record deal, I was always going to record the best songs. Even if I didn’t write them,” he said. “Because I remember what it was like as a fan when you’d buy an album and only have a couple songs you liked. So I want every song to be a possible hit.

Swindell added, “You have to remember that you make music for the people that love your music, not for the people in the business.”

In January, he told fans in an Instagram post that his next album is “right round the corner.”

