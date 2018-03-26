Chris Young Shares His Plans for ACM Awards Weekend in Vegas

Chris Young is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year at this year’s ACM Awards, and the singer is looking forward to spending some time in Sin City to celebrate.

“I’ll get out with obviously my friends and just hang out,” Young shared with PopCulture.com at a recent No. 1 party in Nashville. “There have been some pretty cool nights where we’ve all gotten together and taken over a craps table or something.”

The singer added that the hectic touring schedule most artists deal with makes it difficult for a casual get-together, so events like the ACMs are one of the only times that all these artists are in the same spot.

“It’s just really about that camaraderie that everybody talks about at the ACMs and the CMAs and any time there’s an awards event where we’re all together in one spot, a lot of us don’t see each other, other than that,” Young explained. “Whether it’s just different time schedules of who’s traveling where or when, it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, hey. Let’s all go hang out,’ and obviously, you’re in Vegas so that makes it really easy to all go party together.”

Young is nominated alongside Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban, and the 32-year-old shared that the nod has him even more excited to attend the annual event.

“For me, obviously being a solo male, that’s that award that you’re gonna have way up on a pedestal is Male Vocalist,” he said. “Being able to have that nomination and to really be able to look forward to the ACMs even more than I normally would because of that, it’s pretty dang special.”

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15. Announced performers include Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett. The show will be hosted by Reba McEntire.

Photo Credit: Olga Steckel / Shutterstock.com