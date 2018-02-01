Carrie Underwood Trolled by Nashville Predators Mascot for Getting Pulled Over

Carrie Underwood became a bit of a rule breaker recently when she was pulled over for speeding, and the country star has been getting a bit of playful ribbing from a few sources, including the Nashville Predators’ mascot, Gnash.

— Gnash (@Gnash00) January 29, 2018

“The great State of Tennessee will settle out of court for the services of your recently retired husband,” Gnash tweeted on Jan. 29.

Underwood originally shared her run-in with the law on Twitter earlier that day.

— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 29, 2018

“Well, it happened today,” she wrote. “After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go.”

Underwood concluded her message with the hashtags, “rule follower,” “granny driver” and “I’m sorry.”

As it turns out, Underwood’s husband is no longer retired, with the Predators announcing on Tuesday that Mike Fisher will be coming out of retirement to rejoin the NHL team this season, so it seems Gnash’s tweet was accurate.

Underwood reacted to the news on social media with a proud tweet.

“This is happening!” she wrote. “Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!!”

— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 31, 2018

Fisher had retired at the end of the 2016-2017 season, which saw the Predators make the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time ever.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Fisher thanked his family for their support in his decision to get back on the ice.

“To be honest, Carrie was — she kept asking me almost every day what I was going to do,” he shared. “She wanted me to do it. And she’s usually right.. and people that I just had discussions with, watching their eyes light up and saying ‘That’d be cool.’ I had definitely the blessing from the family and they’re all pretty excited.”

“I had the blessing from my family and my wife and the closer I got to it, the more I thought that this is a great opportunity…and I’m ready for it,” he added. “It’s gonna be a special year.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @carrieunderwood