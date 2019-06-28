Carly Pearce on Upcoming Wedding to Michael Ray: ‘I Am so Not a Bride by Nature’

Carly Pearce will marry Michael Ray sometime later this year, with all the details almost completed. Pearce knows there are likely a few things that still need to be taken care of, but is relying on her mother, Jackie Slusser, to help Pearce know what still needs to be done, since the singer admits she doesn’t care about the details that much.

“I think we probably have some loose ends, but I am so not a bride by nature,” Pearce conceded to PEOPLE. I’m like, ‘What do I need to do?’ I’m just going to show up, hope there’s wine and good food, and hope he shows up.”

It was Pearce and her doting mother who did all of the planning, opting not to use a wedding coordinator.

“My mom and I are doing it together, and it’s so fun,” said Pearce. “We never get to see each other any more, and she’s my best friend, so it’s just been so fun to get to do that with her.”

Jake Owen previously spilled the beans that he was performing his song, “Made for You,” for Pearce’s first dance with Ray, but now Pearce reveals the Grand Ole Opry announcer, Bill Cody, will be doing the officiating for their big day as well.

“It’s a big part of our lives,” Pearce said of the Opry. “We’re both country artists, and we love Bill Cody so much. It’s somebody who knows both of us, and we fell in love in my kitchen talking about how much we love the Grand Ole Opry and country music. So he is an announcer for WSM Radio. He felt very right for that. We love country music. That’s what we listen to, and that song is perfect for us.”

Thankfully, both Pearce and Ray agreed on most of the details of their wedding and reception.

“It’s such an exciting time for both of our families,” Pearce previously told CMT. And thankfully, we have so much in common, so we both agree on how we want our wedding to be. It’s a special time.”

As for their honeymoon, Pearce wants to do nothing but relax, likely somewhere warm.

“[We’re going to] one of those bungalows where I’m not going to leave, and bring the food and drinks to me, and I’m going to lay out,” Pearce revealed.

Pearce is currently out on the road with Jason Aldean, serving as the opening act on his Ride All Night Tour. Ray will hit the road with both Brantley Gilbert and Old Dominion later this year.

