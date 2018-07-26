Carly Pearce Admits to Making the First Move With Michael Ray

Carly Pearce isn’t afraid to go after what she wants, even if in this case it happens to be Michael Ray, one of her fellow country music artists. The “Hide the Wine” singer, who went public with her relationship with Ray last week, admits she is the one who made the first move.

“I believe ladies, YOLO. You Only Live Once,” Pearce tells CMT’s Cody Alan. “I had a crush on him for a really long time, when we would play shows together, and I didn’t know how to talk to him, because we’re both artists, and that’s weird. So I just started literally commenting on everything on his [Instagram] story – there was no reason why I was doing that. It took him a long time to get it. I had to spell it out.”

Pearce is currently off the road for a few weeks, where she is enjoying being in her own house, and eating whatever she wants.

“[It’s] a lot of eating at home, eating bland chicken, because I eat out so much on the road, a lot of catching up on The Bachelorette,” Pearce concedes. “I’m not very glamorous. I like to hang out at home and that’s about it.”

The Kentucky native also gets to spend more time with Ray, although he hasn’t watched her favorite TV show with her – at least not yet.

“I’ve never made him watch it, but he did tell me he’d watch it with me,” Pearce adds. “We make our bland chicken together.”

The couple did just escape for a trip to Dollywood, where Pearce famously started working as a teenager, after quitting high school.

“That one time he said he wanted to go to #Dollywood with me… 😍 #missyou,” Pearce captioned the pic.

Pearce won’t have too much time for TV watching. She returns to the Back to Us Tour with Rascal Flatts and Dan + Shay on Thursday, July 26. But the 28-year-old will return to her hometown of Nashville long enough to perform at her favorite venue, the Grand Ole Opry, on July 31.

“The Opry was one of the very first places to really give me a break and they took a gamble on me when I didn’t have anything going on,” Pearce says. “I think that they knew the way that I feel, like people like Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood have held it so precious and made it such a part of their brand, I wanted to do that. And I just wanted to very much make it one of my missions in the genre to be one of the people that you think of and really do consider them family.”

Find a list of all of Pearce’s upcoming shows at CarlyPearce.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond