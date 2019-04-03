2019 ACM Awards: Keith Urban Says Entertainer of the Year Is About the Live Shows

Keith Urban is already the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, but he could soon add another trophy to his collection, since he is also nominated for an ACM Award in the same category. The Aussie, who spent much of the year crossing the globe on his Graffiti U World Tour, cites the category, which is the night’s highest honor, as the most all-encompassing one.

“I know the criteria isn’t purely about live performance, but I’ve always felt that that’s what it is, otherwise I thought it probably should be called Artist of the Year, but I always thought it’s called Entertainer of the Year,” Urban maintained. “I’ve always loved putting on concerts and tours and shows and really tried to put on something that’s incredibly entertaining and engaging. I probably obsess about that part of what I do equal to making records.”

Urban, who just jumped out of a cake to celebrate Loretta Lynn’s upcoming 87th birthday, wrapped up his Graffiti U World Tour with a series of shows Down Under, and is now working on new music. But the 51-year-old will likely announce a new tour within the next year, where he invites fans to enjoy his live show however they wish – even if it means they spend the entire night on their phones.

“I guess it’s just where we’re at, evolutionary-wise, with technology right now,” Urban told All Access. “Like most new inventions, we don’t have a clue on how to use it at first, and then it’s excessive, and we start to feel enslaved to ‘this thing’ now. I’m doing all of this for my phone; my phone wanted to see the concert, and it’s making me pull it out of my pocket, so he can enjoy it, too, because he has no thumbs.

“At the same time, I also love that a concert can be enjoyed by twice as many people, or infinitely more people,” he continued. “I’ll look out and see tons of screens that have people’s faces on them, because people are Face-Timing, and they’re there … You can see them smiling and loving it, and it’s an amazing feeling. Then, other people who are looking down at their phones are actually editing what they just filmed so that they can post it, because they’re having a great time, and they want people to know about it immediately.”

Urban, who is also nominated for Male Artist of the Year, is scheduled to perform during the live broadcast of the ACM Awards. The show will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tim Mosenfelder