Social Media Applauds ACM Awards for Route 91 Shooting Tribute

The 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards kicked off its show on Sunday with a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting.

Led by Jason Aldean, who was performing during the shooting, some of country music’s biggest stars dedicated their performances of the evening to the 58 men and women who lost their lives and the 851 others who were injured. The group included Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett.

We are all reunited in Las Vegas tonight through the healing power of music. America, this is your #ACMawards. pic.twitter.com/uMSJ2nvAj6 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 16, 2018

“Tonight we wanted to open up the show with something that sums up what it’s like for our country music family to be back in Las Vegas for first time since October 1,” Aldean said. “We thought about starting with a song, but it’s a lot bigger than a single song. It’s everything you’ll hear tonight. The songs that bring us to our feet, make you want to pull someone close or just live in the moment. Nothing can take that away from us.

Fans watching along at home sounded off on social media, thanking the singers for their tribute.

The healing power of music is STRONG… #VegasStrong 💗😘🌎✨ I am blessed to be part of the Country Music Family! ❤ #FansFirst #ACMawards — Deanna Kay (@deannakaytv) April 16, 2018

What a POWERFUL way to open the #ACMAwards. Country music IS A FAMILY! #VegasStrong #iHeartCountry — 99kisscountry (@99kisscountry) April 16, 2018

3 minutes into the #ACMAwards and I am already crying #vegasstrong — Meredith (@mereese) April 16, 2018

Was watching @60Minutes and when it was over I was going to change the channel but the @ACMawards came on #vegasstrong ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ now I’m teary 😢 — Kim (@afinekimmie) April 16, 2018

Hosted by Reba McEntire, the ACM Awards take place at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.