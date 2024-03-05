Country Singer Charged With DUI After Nashville Crash

Country singer Dylan Wolfe has been charged with DUI, following a crash in Nashville last month. According to Scoop Nashville, in the early hours of February 29th, the 29-year-old had a single-vehicle accident on I-24 West.

When police officers spoke to Wolfe, told them that the accident happened after he "looked down at his phone," per the report from Scoop Nashville. He then admitted to consuming three Crown Royal Apple mixed drinks before getting behind the wheel of his vehicle. Wolfe agreed to on-site sobriety tests and performed poorly. He then refused to consent to a blood test.

During a subsequent search of his vehicle, Officers located a firearm in his center console. Wolfe was taken into custody for driving under the influence, implied consent, and weapon possession while under the influence. Wolfe was booked into the Metro Nashville Jail and charged with driving under the influence, implied consent, and a weapon under the influence. His bond was set at $6,000 and he was released.

Wolfe has been an aspiring country star for the past few years. He first began posting his music to Spotify in 2019 — with two songs currently sitting at over three million streams — and then started his YouTube page in 2021. Wolfe's most recent single is a cover of the hit 3 Doors Down song "Here Without You." At this time, Wolfe does not appear to have spoken out publicly about his arrest.

