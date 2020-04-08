Hillary Scott Celebrates Birthday Hawaiian-Style With Husband and Daughters

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott celebrated her 34th birthday on April 1, celebrating turning on year older with some help from her husband, Chris Tyrrell, and their three daughters, 5-year-old Eisele and 2-year-old twins Betsy and Emory. The singer used Instagram to share a few snaps from the day with her followers, revealing that the group had gotten dressed up in their best Hawaiian-print gear for the celebration.

"This is 34," Scott captioned the photos, which began with a snap of Scott and Tyrrell together, both in colorful floral button-down shirts. The second photo saw Tyrrell holding Eiesele and one of the twins while Scott held the other twin, with the girls dressed in matching brightly colored printed pants. The last photo was a fun shot of Scott crouching down with Eisele on her back and Tyrrell jumping into the air behind them.

Scott was also able to celebrate with her friends amid the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a video her bandmate Dave Haywood created that combined individual submissions from Scott's loved ones singing "Happy Birthday" to create a virtual collage of song. "This was the SWEETEST most fun surprise to wake up to this morning," Scott captioned the clip on Instagram. "Y’all, I’m so grateful to call each of you family!! thank you [Dave Haywood] for putting this together."

Lady Antebellum is one of many acts that has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, announcing last week that they would be delaying their Ocean 2020 Tour, which was scheduled to begin in late May with openers Jake Owen and Maddie and Tae. "Like so many of our friends, we have made the difficult choice to reschedule some of our #Ocean2020Tour dates out of consideration for the safety of our fans, our band and crew and venues nationwide," the band shared in a post announcing the news. "Tickets previously purchased will be honored for the rescheduled dates listed listed when you swipe. If you have any other questions about tickets, you are advised to reach out to point of purchase. Stay safe and we can’t wait to see you out on the road."

The trek will now start on July 2 in Sacramento, California and run through Oct. 2 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Photo Credit: Getty / Anna Webber