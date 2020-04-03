Miranda Lambert Postpones 10 Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

Miranda Lambert has postponed 10 dates on her Wildcard Tour due to the coronavirus, rescheduling two U.S. shows and eight Canadian shows that were originally slated for April and May. The shows have been moved to October and will still include openers Cody Johnson and LANCO, though LANCO will miss two shows, on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17.

Lambert began her Wildcard Tour in January 2020 and she still has a series of shows currently scheduled in May before the trek was originally scheduled to end on May 9. It's unclear whether the May dates will ultimately be postponed as well.

Late last month, the Texas native shared an update on how she and husband Brendan McLoughlin are coping with their self-quarantine along with a slideshow of photos of the couple with some of their many animals.

"I haven’t really known what to say on social media during all this," the singer's lengthy caption began. "I’m not great at socials anyway and a time like this makes it that much more difficult for me to figure out how to be. Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack. For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home."

"Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though , like all of us, my anxiety about the sate of the world right now is still through the roof," she continued. "I’ve started working on some projects around the farm that I kept running from because I had to leave for work and some I’ve wanted to run from because organization is not my fav. Ive been having some pretty cool virtual happy hours with friends and family. Brendan and I have been cooking, cleaning, working out, spending time with dogs and horses and just being together quietly . Well besides the country music constantly coming through the speakers."

"Sending light to all the first responders and health care workers," she concluded. "Stay home. Call home."

See a full list of Lambert's rescheduled tour dates below:

Oct. 8 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Oct. 9 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Oct. 11 — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 14 — Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place

Oct. 16 — Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Brandt Centre

Oct. 17 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Bell Mts Place

Oct. 20 — London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

Oct. 21 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Bell Centre

Oct. 22 — Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre

Oct. 23 — Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur