Joe Diffie's Wife, Tara, Remembers Late Husband With Final Photo Together

Joe Diffie's wife, Tara, has broken her silence after the country star's death over the weekend, using Instagram to share the couple's last photo together. Just after the news of Joe's death was announced, Tara posted a selfie the two had snapped while enjoying the outdoors, Joe wearing a t-shirt and baseball cap and Tara in a bathing suit and sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @taradiffie on Mar 29, 2020 at 1:24pm PDT

"Our last picture together," Tara wrote. "I love you so much @officialjoediffie You were the love of my life." Joe and Tara married in 2018 and blended their families together — Tara is mom to a daughter from a previous relationship and Joe was a father of five. He shares two children, Parker and Kara, with his first wife, Janise Parker, two sons, Drew and Tyler, with his second wife, Debbie Jones, and one daughter, Kylie, with his third wife, Theresa Crump.

Tara often shared photos of her husband on her Instagram page as well as snaps of her daughter and Joe's daughter Kylie, who was born in 2004. Prior to her post on Sunday, her most recent photo featuring her husband was a Jan. 10 shot Tara had taken backstage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville as Joe played on stage.

"When you’re favorite singer happens to be the love of your life," Tara's caption read. "after three weeks at home tonight starts the season of being gone every weekend for forever!"

Four weeks after their wedding, she shared a photo of the couple dancing on stage as Brad Paisley serenaded them at a concert. "@bradpaisley thank you for the song!" Tara wrote. "@officialjoediffie Happy four weeks, my love!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @taradiffie on Jun 23, 2018 at 8:18am PDT

Joe died on Sunday, March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 61 years old. On March 27, the singer released a statement confirming his diagnosis and sharing that he was receiving treatment.

The Oklahoma native first found success in country music in the '90s and is known for songs including "Pickup Man," "Home" and "Third Rock from the Sun." He has released 13 albums and has earned five No. 1 singles and 12 others that reached the Top 10. In 1998, he won the Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for "Same Old Train" (with Marty Stuart et al.) and was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1993.

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill