Kenny Rogers: Wynonna Judd Calls Life 'Bittersweet' After Loss of Country Music Icon

Count Wynonna Judd among the numerous country stars who are mourning the loss of country music icon Kenny Rogers. Rogers passed away on Friday, March 20, at 81 years of age, with Judd speaking out about the loss to the country music community.

"One of the greatest examples of integrity I have ever known," Judd wrote alongside a photo of her with Rogers and Lionel Richie. "He was always so very kind to me. Wow. Life is so bittersweet..."

Richie, who collaborated with Rogers on several songs, including "Lady," also spoke out about Rogers' death.

"Today I lost one of my closest friends," Richie wrote on Instagram, along with several photos of the two together over the years. "So much laughter so many adventures to remember, my heart is broken. My prayers go out to Kenny’s Family."

Other artists have been sharing their feelings on Rogers after his death as well. Reba McEntire shared her thoughts on the loss of both Rogers and her parents, with her mother only recently passing away.

"Kenny, Go rest high on that mountain," McEntire posted. "Please tell mama and daddy hi for me. Thank you for your friendship and your love. We are going to miss you but we are so happy you’re singing with the Angels in heaven. Can’t wait to see you again one of these days. Rest in peace my friend."

John Rich also praised Rogers and the impact he made on country music.

"I had the huge honor of producing songs with this American Giant," Rich wrote. "He was kind, funny and one of the greatest conveyers of a lyric in the history of music. The world will miss you forever. Thank you for the decades of incredible music! You define a generation."

Rogers' frequent duet partner Dolly Parton shared her thoughts on losing one of her closest friends.

"I loved Kenny with all my heart," Parton said in a video message. "My heart's broken and a big 'ol chunk of it has gone with him today. And I think that I can speak for all his family, his friends, and fans when I say that I will always love you."

Photo Credit: Getty / Rahav Segev